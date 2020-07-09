I read with interest the front page article “Development Countdown” 10 new discoveries about the pandemic on July 7. There is no by line on the article and no indication it is an editorial, so who wrote this article? Much of the information in the article is anecdotal, not researched science. It cites a choir in Washington and a poorly ventilated restaurant in China to indicate the virus being airborne. There were no scientific studies to prove it is airborne and we are to believe anything out of China? No. 6 in the article is about the death of a stage star? And what does that have to do with anything or scientific facts? The Texas Medical Association Coronavirus Risk Scale was listed as No. 4 to help you determine the risk of your activities. I went to their website, there is no scientific evidence to support this.
Another fear mongering article by The Daily Times.
Sally Thiel, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.