A man accused of being in the country illegally is under indictment on one count of sexual assault of a child.
Jose Cecilio Guia-Guia is in the county jail on a $30,000 bond, but even if he was able to pay it, the sheriff’s office couldn’t release him, as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ordered the county to hold him until they determine whether he must go through deportation proceedings.
According to an indictment issued last month, Guia-Guia touched the private area of a girl younger than 17 on or about Oct. 25, 2019 — an alleged violation of Texas Penal Code 22.011(A)(2), which is punishable by as much as 20 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
Guia-Guia's prosecution followed an investigation by the Kerrville Police Department. He is due to be arraigned before 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson Jr. on Aug. 3.
