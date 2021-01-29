Shay Rodriguez scored 11 points and Kallie Doss added 10 points in a 75-43 loss at home against Jarrell Friday night.
Jarrell jumped to a 23-6 lead after the first period and extended the lead to 41-20 at the half.
Ava Govea scored eight points and Meghan Davis scored six points to assist the Deer.
Daniela Hernandez and Melanie Ramirez rounded out scoring for the Deer who fall to 7-15 on the season.
UP NEXT
The Comfort Deer travel to Llano Tuesday, Feb. 5 for a district contest that tips off at 7 p.m.
The matchup will likely determine the third playoff seed for District 25-3A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.