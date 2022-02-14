The next few days will feel a bit like spring across the Hill Country.
Southerly winds and higher humidity should give the area a brief break from cold morning low temperatures until Thursday and Friday.
GUSTY SOUTH WINDS TUESDAY
HIll Country residents can expect more clouds Tuesday along with gusty southerly winds throughout the day.
A brief surge of Gulf moisture brings a 24-hour period of mild temperatures and higher humidity Tuesday night and Wednesday.
High temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the midday hours.
WINDY AND WARMER TUESDAY NIGHT
Gusty winds continue throughout the night Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Low clouds spread across the area overnight.
Overnight temperatures remain in the lower to middle 50s. South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible overnight.
SPRING WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY
Low clouds start the day off Wednesday. Skies become partly sunny Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures warm into the lower and middle 70s. South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible during the afternoon.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.
NEXT COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A Pacific cold front and dry line moves across the area late Wednesday evening. This could trigger a couple of thunderstorms.
Storm coverage may not be widespread, but there is a low risk that a few storms could produce some hail and strong wind gusts.
Low temperatures end up in the upper 40s to lower 50s behind the initial cold front.
STRONGER COLD FRONT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A secondary stronger cold front arrives Thursday. This front brings a chill to the air.
Highs warm into the 60s with the first front, but readings may fall into the 40s and lower 50s by sunset Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.