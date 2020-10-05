Tropical Storm Gamma is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula area Tuesday.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Gamma was located about 145 miles NNW of Cozumel, Mexico.
Gamma is expected to drift to the south-southwest today and tonight.
Gamma should move inland across the northern Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday night and remain inland through Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds late Monday morning were near 45 mph with gradual weakening expected.
Heavy rainfall can be expected across the Mexican states of Yucatan, Campeche and Tabasco.
Significant flash flooding is in the forecast for those areas.
The storm system poses no risk to the United States or Texas at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.