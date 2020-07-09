Demographic information has been released about many of Kerr County's COVID-19 cases, not counting the 10 recently announced by Peterson Health.
Kerr County provided the following information on Wednesday afternoon:
Case investigation statistics
85 – Total cases investigated so far by DHS
124 – Cases pending investigation
56 – Kerrville cases by physical address
15 – Ingram cases
0 – Hunt cases
11 – Center Point cases
3 – Comfort cases
Total: 83 cases investigated (to date) for how Kerr County patients were infected
2 – Travel outside of Texas
2 – Travel outside of Kerr County, but within the state
8 – Unknown how infection occurred
23 – Household spread
21 – Community spread
19 – Close contact
3 – Lost to follow-up
7 – Workplace exposure in Kerr County
Number of COVID-19-positive patients by age bracket in Kerr County, Texas
0 - Younger than 1 year old
4 - 1-9 years old
0 - 10-19 years old
20 – 20-29 years old
18 – 30-39 years old
8 – 40 to 49 years old
16 (1 fatality) – 50 to 59 years old
7 – 60 to 64 years old
3 – 65 to 69 years old
3 – 70 to 74 years old
2 (1 fatality) – 75 to 79 years old
4 – 80 years old and older
Active, recovered
136 – Total active cases in Kerr County
81 – Total recovered cases
2 – Fatalities from COVID-19
3 – Currently hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.