Demographic information has been released about many of Kerr County's COVID-19 cases, not counting the 10 recently announced by Peterson Health.

Kerr County provided the following information on Wednesday afternoon:

Case investigation statistics

85 – Total cases investigated so far by DHS

124 – Cases pending investigation

56 – Kerrville cases by physical address

15 – Ingram cases

0 – Hunt cases

11 – Center Point cases

3 – Comfort cases

Total: 83 cases investigated (to date) for how Kerr County patients were infected

2 – Travel outside of Texas

2 – Travel outside of Kerr County, but within the state

8 – Unknown how infection occurred

23 – Household spread

21 – Community spread

19 – Close contact

3 – Lost to follow-up

7 – Workplace exposure in Kerr County

Number of COVID-19-positive patients by age bracket in Kerr County, Texas

0 - Younger than 1 year old

4 - 1-9 years old

0 - 10-19 years old

20 – 20-29 years old

18 – 30-39 years old

8 – 40 to 49 years old

16 (1 fatality) – 50 to 59 years old

7 – 60 to 64 years old

3 – 65 to 69 years old

3 – 70 to 74 years old

2 (1 fatality) – 75 to 79 years old

4 – 80 years old and older

Active, recovered 

136 – Total active cases in Kerr County

81 – Total recovered cases

2 – Fatalities from COVID-19

3 – Currently hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center

