Tivy girls volleyball coach Stephanie Coates wasn’t satisfied Friday night with how her team performed against visiting Boerne Champion.
After a four-set victory, Coates made her team run back onto the court and begin a practice round of serving.
“We missed 17 serves,” Coates said.
That’s a statistic that won’t escape Coates, or her team, anytime soon — even if they got a win.
The reason Coates is so adamant is simple: The Antlers are playing in arguably one of the toughest 5A district’s in the state.
After getting swept against district-leading New Braunfels Canyon, also the No. 2-ranked team in the state 5A, Tivy needed a win against the visiting Chargers to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. They did just that on Friday. Winning sets one, three and four, but at times it wasn’t pretty to look at.
In a tight match, especially against a rival program, you can’t make those kind of mistakes, Coates emphasized.
“We should have dominated that,” Coates said.
The Antlers are also about more than serving and at times on Friday they were able to run their offense effectively against the Chargers.
In each of Tivy’s three-set victories, junior Ally Scheidle led the way with a kill to end the set.
Part of the offense is to run a slide play where a hitter is set from behind the setter, and Tivy showed that play with some skill at times against the Chargers.
“When we run what we’re supposed to run, we score points — against everybody,” Coates said.
Scheidle had her usual night of putting up dependable numbers with 19 kills. The play of reserve Shayla Slaughter, who came off the bench to steady the Antlers service problems, provided a boost during the fourth set as the Antlers tried to hold off the Chargers.
The serving wasn’t all that bad at times; senior setter Neva Henderson scored on three aces for the Antlers. She also had 26 setting assists — mostly to Scheidle.
Kindal Brown had three kills. Libero Tyler Elkins had 22 digs.
The victory keeps the Antlers three games above .500 in the district at 5-2, but they faced a formidable stretch with district road matches at Dripping Springs on Tuesday and Alamo Heights on Friday.
HARPER 3, STACEY 0
Harper crushed visiting San Antonio Stacey on Friday night in a district match, which keeps the Longhorns in the hunt for the playoffs.
Harper held Stacey to just three points in the first set, then rolled 25-10 and 25-11 to complete the sweep.
Emily Seewald had a team-high 10 kills. Carter Wood had nine kills, while Talli Millican had six kills. All three players are sophomores.
Once again, serving was a strong point for the Longhorns, who scored on 13 aces. Rachel Perkins had three.
The victory improved Harper to 7-2 in district play and 11-11 overall. The Longhorns are off until Oct. 23, when they will play host to Center Point in the season finale.
