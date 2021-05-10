A complicated weather pattern continues across the Hill Country on Tuesday.
The entire weather forecast will hinge on where a cold front ends up stalling across the region.
CLOUDS AND COOL TEMPERATURES
It is likely that Kerrville will be north of a cold front that should stall across South Texas initially.
The depth of cool air with this cold front argues for temperatures to remain in the 60s across portions of the area.
Light east-northeast winds should average 5 to 10 mph throughout the day.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the day. Severe weather is possible Tuesday. A broad area of marginally severe storms is possible from Del Rio to Midland, Abilene and Dallas eastward to Louisiana. This includes the Hill Country.
Hail is the primary severe weather hazard in a few storms.
STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY NIGHT
A complex of showers and storms could produce hail, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.
The cold front to our south may move northward to interact with a strong disturbance. Storm placement remains in question, but storms and rain are in the forecast no matter where the front ends up.
Lows eventually drop into the upper 50s with north winds overnight.
A BIT CHILLY FOR MAY
Wednesday looks cloudy and much cooler with highs holding in the 60s. North winds will continue at 10 to 20 mph.
Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday before weather conditions improve Thursday and Friday.
