It is difficult to sit back and let anyone disparage our poll workers without responding, including the entire staff of Kerr County that is charged with the running of the election. This year’s election ran as smoothly as any election I have ever participated in. During the election there are no Democrats or Republican poll workers. We are just poll workers trying to make sure everybody that walks in the door or drives up has a respectful and good experience. Yes, during the Election Day each Precinct faced the normal challenges of processing ballots. Some poll workers are better trained and have more experience than others but we had the resources to counter any problems that arose during the Election Day. I was proud to be a part of a team that operated in this non-partisan manner.
I have worked as a Judge and Alternate Judge for many years and have participated in the election process in several counties in Texas. For those that wonder about the Judge and Alternate Judge positions let me explain. Whatever party is in charge of the Statehouse, Republican at this time, all Judges are the Republicans and the Alternate Judges are Democrats. All of us take an oath to follow the law and rules of the election.
There was never a moment that I was concerned about any fraud being perpetrated at the polls. From picking up our ballots, to the management of the ballots during the day, to the return of the ballots to the County for final tabulation. There was never a partisan word mentioned during the entire process. It was all business.
So when the man sitting in the White House calls me out for cheating and fraud, I will stand up and respond. You are wrong. Bring me your proof. You have offended every poll worker in the United States.
C.A. Martin, Kerr County
