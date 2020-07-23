The bull-headedness of the anti-mask responders is too bizarre to understand. We have to wear seatbelts to reduce injury or death in automobile accidents. We have to wear helmets on motorcycles to keep from smashing our brains on streets. We have to wear shirts and shoes to enter restaurants. We have to purchase liability insurance on our vehicles. Do these anti-mask folks think these rules also violate their constitutional rights? I received the following from a lawyer friend in CA.: “If you or a loved one has been refused entrance into a private business for not wearing a mask and you would like to explore your legal options to protect your constitutional rights, our law firm will be happy to explain just how [expletive deleted] STUPID you are.”
We wear masks to protect others ... why some refuse to comply shows selfishness, lack of empathy, and disregard for their own safety. You don’t have the constitutional right to infect others. So, show some consideration. It’s not difficult.
Mary Lou Shelton, Kerrville
