Thursday night's playoff game between the Tivy Lady Antlers and Cedar Park has been postponed until Friday evening due to inclement weather.
KISD announced that the game has been rescheduled for Friday night at 6 p.m. in Johnson City.
A statement from KISD is listed below.
"The Tivy Lady Antler Basketball Game has been postponed until tomorrow, Friday, February 12th.
Venue: Same - Johnson City HS
Tip Off: 6:00 pm
Tickets already purchased will be honored."
