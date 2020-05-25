Kerr County recorded its 17th case of coronavirus on Sunday, but almost no details were made available by Peterson Health other than the positive case was through “direct contact.”
The county has registered seven cases of positive COVID-19 tests since May 19, but at least one of those who was diagnosed with the virus is making a recovery.
Vanessa Garza said her common-law husband, Raymond Simmons, had shown improvement in his battle against the virus, and that no one else in their household of seven had shown symptoms.
Simmons tested positive on May 19 but was symptomatic shortly after a visit to San Antonio on May 11. The longtime Kerrville resident had run a high fever and presented a myriad of other symptoms.
Garza said Simmons has stopped running a fever, has regained his sense of smell but is still battling a nagging cough. Garza said the community outpouring has been incredible.
“We are all doing well,” said Garza, who has lived in Kerrville her entire life. “We’ve been given some much by this community.”
The couple has received numerous drop offs of Gatorade, orange juice, vitamins and food since Garza made their story public via a Facebook live post on May 20.
However, more often than not people are recovering, and Simmons appears to be headed in the right direction.
"He's feeling a lot better," Garza said.
Texas health officials reported 623 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and said there have been another eight deaths linked to the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The state had 55,971 confirmed cases and there have been 1,527 fatalities related to the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
More than 35,000 Texans who were sickened by COVID-19 have now recovered, according to state estimates.
