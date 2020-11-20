Our weather pattern is stubborn across the Hill Country this weekend.
Warm and humid weather persists through at least Sunday morning.
After that, the forecast becomes challenging as a cold front enters the picture.
For the rest of the day Friday, we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's.
Winds remain out of the south-southeast at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.
Minimum humidity values drop to between 35 and 45 percent.
LOW CLOUDS-DRIZZLE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT
Models are suggesting a 20 to 30 percent chance of drizzle by daybreak Saturday.
While not a guarantee, we could see a trace of precipitation and perhaps a couple of hundredths of an inch of rain, but no promises.
Low temperatures bottom out between 55 and 60 degrees.
Humidity values rise to near 100 percent overnight which almost guarantees low clouds and patchy fog across the area.
Winds remain out of the south at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
HUMID SATURDAY
Clouds continue Saturday morning becoming partly sunny Saturday afternoon.
There's margin for error when it comes to temperatures as clouds could keep some areas cooler than others.
Most models have us a couple of degrees cooler Saturday due to more cloud cover. This should keep most of us in the lower to middle 70's.
If more sunshine occurs, middle to upper 70's may appear once again.
This pattern repeats itself Saturday night into Sunday.
SUNDAY COLD FRONT
What initially appeared to be a decent cold front is showing signs of wimping out.
Nonetheless, it should turn briefly cooler late Sunday into Monday.
There will be a low chance of rain in the forecast Sunday afternoon through Monday.
EXTENDED FORECAST FOR THANKSGIVING
Models are showing medium to high disagreement on the temperature forecast with some models showing highs in the 60's and others warming us into the 70's.
For now, it looks like we will see morning lows in the 40's and 50's with highs in the 70's.
Most models are keeping us dry at the moment for Turkey Day.
LATE NOVEMBER INTO DECEMBER
Models suggest a stronger cold front moving into our area after Thanksgiving Day that could cool us down the weekend after Thanksgiving.
More to come in future updates.
