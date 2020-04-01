Although the government is encouraging people to work from home if possible, avoid gatherings and refrain from unnecessary travel, one public activity deemed essential is blood donation.
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has promised that all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of people who would like to give the gift of life.
“In addition to social distancing, we will continue taking additional precautions to keep you safe and ensure that we are able to collect the blood that is desperately needed,” states a press release from the center.
The center has scheduled an appointment-based blood donation event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Measures taken to prevent the public’s potential exposure to the coronavirus include:
Wide-open space at the youth center will allow accommodate social-distancing guidelines
Adequate space between check-in areas, chairs, donor beds, etc.
No crowding or long waits donors may otherwise experience at donor rooms
Donations are by appointment only to maintain appropriate numbers of people and donor flow
A temperature-check is being done on every individual before entering the donation space
The April 7 event in South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a subsidiary of nonprofit BioBridge Global, has scheduled several blood drives in the next week in an attempt to replace the more than 100 blood drives canceled at schools, churches, businesses and other organizations throughout South Texas in the past 14 days. These new blood drives are at locations large enough to accommodate social distancing, states a press release from the center.
Blood donors will be thanked with $10 H-E-B gift cards and their choice of thank you gifts from an online donor store at https://southtexasblood.org/redeem-points, which allows donors to choose an eGift card from hundreds of options, such as Grubhub, Amazon and Hulu.
Donated blood will be used for cancer treatment transfusions, medical care in cases of traumatic accidents and more, according to the center. Platelets collected from blood are only usable for five days, which makes it more difficult to maintain adequate supplies. Platelets are what stops bleeding and helps clot blood.
To make an appointment to donate blood, call 210-731-5590. Those unable to keep appointments should call to allow others to take the open slots. For those who would like to fill out a donor form in advance rather than on-site, visit https://southtexasblood.org/donordoc.
