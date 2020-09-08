Light morning showers are in the forecast with intervals of sunshine possible this afternoon.
A cold front will track across the Hill Country Wednesday.
The front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area.
Some of the storms could produce very heavy rainfall, frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes and small hail.
Ahead of the cold front, highs today should remain in the middle to upper 80's. If sunshine is able to break through, we could see 90 degrees. Southerly winds prevail most of the day at 10 to 15 mph.
There is a marginal risk that a storm or two could become severe late this afternoon and this evening, mainly west of Kerrville.
Storms are likely this evening and overnight tonight. Heavy rainfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Lows fall into the upper 60's to lower 70's with winds becoming north potentially overnight tonight.
North winds arrive Wednesday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in our forecast. Heavy rainfall remains possible with temperatures holding in the 70's for highs. It could drop into the 60's during the day if the front arrives early.
Watch out for area low water crossings which could flood tonight and Wednesday.
