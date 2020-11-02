Geneva Merle Massey
March 1932 - October 2020
Geneva Merle Massey, 88, entered into Heaven on October 27, 2020. She was born in Harper, Texas to parents, Clayton and Vera Parker on March 14, 1932. Merle married her high school sweetheart, Clayton Albert Massey, on September 8, 1951.
Merle was the epitome of a woman. She was the type of lady every man searches for. A wife, a mother, a Mimi and a tremendous friend. Clayton Massey could not have found a more suitable soulmate than what he found in Merle. She could slop the pigs, tend to the cattle, sheep, and goats, then be at the school to substitute teach for Clayton’s ag classes. She directed some of the best 3 act plays Harper has ever had, and the greatest senior proms were spearheaded by Merle. Everyone in Harper knew her. If you were lucky enough to have Merle plan your wedding, baby shower, or event you knew you were in for a treat. For she could prepare the most scrumptious cakes that would be served. You knew if Clayton was your class sponsor Merle would make all of your events in school life long memories. Merle loved Clayton, and Clayton loved Merle. Together they were a team looking out for one another. A team that touched the lives of so many people in Harper. What is your favorite memory of Merle? As we come together to celebrate the life of Merle, drop a note to Pam or Brad so that we may share with everyone your memory. It is now the memories we have that we will cherish and remind us of all of the ways Merle touched our lives.
She is preceded in death by her husband and both parents.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her son, Bradford Clay Massey and wife, Ann of Mineral Wells, Texas; daughter, Pamela D’Ann Massey of Granbury, Texas; brother, Lyndon Parker of College Station, Texas; sister, Peggy Schmidt and husband Charles of Fredericksburg, Texas and Gwen Henderson and husband, Buddy of Hunt, Texas; grandchildren, Sarah Durst and husband, Jared, Kayla Gaddis and husband, Todd, Savannah Blades and Derek Black; great grandchildren, Katie Cowan, Ashely James and husband Zach, Dally Kay Durst, Hudson Gaddis and Londyn Gaddis.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Wild Ride Ministries with burial to follow in Harper Cemetery. .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clayton Massey Scholarship Fund at the Security State Bank in Harper, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830)895-5111
