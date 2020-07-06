An 11-year-old boy died and his father was injured in a tractor accident in Center Point.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, the father and his son were on the tractor doing some work on their property when the man lost control of the vehicle. The tractor went down a hill, rolled over on the son and also injured the father, said Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer on Monday.
“When we got there he was attempting CPR and trying to save his son,” Hierholzer said. “My first officer on scene also attempted CPR.”
The boy died on scene and the father was taken by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, Hierholzer indicated.
“It was one of those tragic accidents,” Hierholzer said. “Tractors can be very dangerous.”
Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser mentioned the accident in Monday's commissioners court meeting.
"Tractors are dangerous, especially on hillsides," Moser said.
Agencies that responded to the accident included the Kerrville Fire Department, the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Hierholzer said.
The incident was difficult for all the first responders involved.
“It’s just been very hard on our department in the last couple weeks, with the 20-month-old (drowning victim) and now this,” Hierholzer said.
He said the sheriff’s office will not release the names of the people involved in Friday’s accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.