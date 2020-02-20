POTEET — Services for Barbara Ann Schroeter Gotcher, 80, of Poteet, formerly of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Poteet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Poteet First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Jourdanton City Cemetery in Jourdanton.
Visitation will precede the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home, www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
