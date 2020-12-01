A 73-year-old driver crashed a car in a field off Junction Highway on Monday and was taken to a hospital with possible minor injuries, according to police.
A witness at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of the highway told police that the driver had “pulled into their apartment complex and then upon exiting, the car was traveling too fast to negotiate turning (left or right) and went across the roadway and into a ditch,” said Sgt. Chuck Bocok, KPD spokesman, in an email.
Bocock said the driver was transported by medics “for possible minor injuries,” though information indicating the individual’s medical status wasn’t available as of press time.
