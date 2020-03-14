A ban on gatherings of 250 people or more will go effect tonight in Austin.
According to a press release from the city, the ban on public or private gatherings of that size will take effect at 2 a.m. Sunday and will continue until at least May 1. The ban will be implemented by order of Austin Mayor Steve Adler.
The ban is part of a broader strategy to reduce transmission of the new coronavirus in the Travis County area. It follows Austin Public Health’s request on March 13 for event organizers to strongly consider cancelling or postponing events of that size.
“Collectively and individually, our decisions will determine how our health infrastructure can handle this virus,” Adler said in the press release. “This community must do all we can to minimize person-to-person passage. This new order and the voluntary choices being made all over our city are positioning Austin for the best possible outcome. We’re a city that sticks together and rises to the occasion and we’ll do it this time, too.”
Community gatherings of 250 people or more anywhere in Austin-Travis County have been prohibited for the next few weeks to slow the transmission of COVID-19.
