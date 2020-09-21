Tropical Storm Beta has weakened slightly as of 1:00 p.m. Monday.
Tropical Storm Beta is nearing the Texas coastline about 45 miles southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas.
The center of Beta is about 230 miles southeast of Kerrville.
Outer rain bands from Beta are spreading across the Central and Upper Texas Coastal Bend.
Dangerous storm surge will impact areas near Galveston Bay, San Antonio Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay and Matagorda Bay Monday afternoon and Monday night.
Beta continues tracking west-northwest at 7 mph and this motion is expected to continue this afternoon and early this evening turning to the north on Tuesday.
Port O'Connor, Texas registered a wind gust of 43 mph recently.
Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches with isolated amounts up to 15 inches are possible from the Middle Texas coast into Southeast Louisiana.
A tornado or two cannot be ruled out today and tonight in the same region.
High swells will continue along the coasts of Louisiana and Texas over the next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.