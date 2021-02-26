A stationary frontal boundary creates unsettled weather conditions across the Hill Country this weekend.
A stronger cold front moves in Sunday bringing a return to cooler than average temperatures for the first part of the work week next week.
CLOUDS FRIDAY, HAZY AND MOIST
There should be more clouds than sunshine Friday.
High temperatures will be tricky due to clouds across the area.
Clearing may take place in the afternoon, especially for areas northwest of Kerrville.
I’ll shoot for highs in the lower to middle 60’s with a few 50’s possible where clouds hang on all day long.
Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
LOW CLOUDS, FOG POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT
Low clouds spread across the entire area overnight Friday into Saturday.
Low temperatures range from 50 to 55 degrees.
Fog is likely to develop and mist is also possible for some locations.
Southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
GUSTY WINDS, WARMER SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy skies continue Saturday.
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Highs warm to between 70 and 75 degrees.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
MORE CLOUDS, FOG SATURDAY NIGHT
A muggy weather pattern is expected Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Low clouds and fog redevelop.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY
Cloudy skies are in the forecast Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
A cold front approaches late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
Isolated strong storms could develop along the front.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 70’s ahead of the front.
COLDER SUNDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms are likely Sunday night with colder overnight lows in the 40’s.
