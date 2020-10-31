Kerr County will finish the month with more than 150 coronavirus infections in October, along with a positivity rate of 8.8%.
On a day when the coronavirus pandemic set a new record with 89,000 new cases across the U.S., including 5,900 in Texas, Kerr County reported seven cases, but those hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center climbed back to nine — the second highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
There are more than 80 confirmed active cases in the county.
Texas has more than 100,000 active cases and, on Friday, it added 115 deaths to its toll, which now stands at nearly 18,000 people.
Over the past 30 days, Peterson Health has had 154 people test positive for the highly contagious virus, and it has tested 1,734 people.
On Wednesday, the positivity rate of new infections was 16.2%, and the seven-day average is 10.1%.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 900 Kerr County residents have been infected with the virus.
