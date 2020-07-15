Duke Laroy Adams
November 1950 - July 2020
Born in Kerrville, Texas November 28, 1950, he had resided in Stephenville, Tx. Duke passed away on July 7, 2020. Duke was an outdoorsman and loved the hill country beauty. He graduated from Tivy High School in 1969. He and his former wife Nellwyn had three children. Layla, Micah, (Charla) and Jody. His father Joe Adams and mother Edna Adams preceded him in his passing. He is survived by his older brother Kelly Adams and younger brother Tim Adams. His two older sisters Kathy Fuller (Otis) and Barbara Dupre (Bob) also survives him. His extended family includes three nieces and 8 nephews. He also is survived by three beautiful grand children. For health concerns there is no funeral planned at this time. We wish to thank the family and friends for their prayers and kind thoughts.
