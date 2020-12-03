A 26-year-old Kerrville probationer and alcoholic facing a DWI accusation has been given another chance to avoid felony convictions and prison. But he will be kept off the streets until he’s transferred to a substance abuse treatment center.
“My concern is a public safety concern,” said 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo during a Dec. 3 hearing with the defendant, Jayme Ray Ozuna, who was put on deferred adjudication probation late last year after pleading guilty to two felonies and two misdemeanors. “This is a real problem in our community; we’ve had a number of very serious accidents and deaths in our community due to alcohol, so I’m very sensitive to these issues.”
Four motorcyclists were killed in Kerr County during a suspected drunk-driving crash in July, and an 8-year-old girl died in a hospital shortly after she was injured when a suspected drunk driver plowed into the wall of her bedroom. At least 10 people have been arrested on suspicion of DWI since Nov. 20, according to jail records.
Ozuna was arrested Dec. 1 after having been accused of violating probation. His family had requested that he be released from jail for Christmas pending his transfer to the treatment facility.
Although Ozuna was arrested three times from early 2013 to late 2014 on suspicion of consuming alcohol as a minor, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and possessing a small amount of marijuana, his most serious legal troubles began on Feb. 26, 2019.
That day, an officer of the Kerrville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Junction Highway on a vehicle he’d observed traveling 51mph in a 35-mph zone. According to a police affidavit, the driver, Ozuna, exhibited signs of intoxication, although it’s not clear whether it may have been alcohol or marijuana. According to the affidavit, Ozuna was attempting to hide mariijuana by eating it, although fragments of the plant were found in the vehicle. For allegedly attempting to hide evidence, police recommended a felony evidence-tampering charge.
Ozuna reportedly yelled and cursed continuously as police searched the vehicle, and later repeatedly threatened another KPD officer while being transported to the jail. At one point, Ozuna reportedly threatened to rape this officer’s wife. He also physically resisted officers while being processed at the jail, according to the affidavit.
“Due to threatening statements Ozuna was making towards me, and my wife, I am charging him with Obstruction or Retaliation,” states the affidavit.
Ozuna ultimately was prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and marijuana possession, and felony charges of evidence tampering and obstruction or retaliation. Ozuna pleaded guilty to all these charges last year and was afforded a chance to avoid convictions provided he complete five years of probation, with community service, and obtain outpatient chemical addiction treatment.
Six months after he was put on probation, Ozuna was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, which Assistant District Attorney John Hoover argued was evidence that the defendant should not be free during the holiday season, when people are known to celebrate with alcohol.
Prosecutors have accused Ozuna of violating probation by using alcohol three times this year, failing to submit to a random drug test in November 2019 and failing to abide by his curfew on Feb. 15, when he was arrested on the DWI accusation. He is expected to plead true to these allegations during a Dec. 17 hearing.
Although he wasn’t able to get his client free for the holidays, Ozuna’s retained attorney, Dante Eli Dominguez, successfully negotiated a third chance for his defendant to avoid convictions and prison sentences. Dominguez argued that his client had been able to maintain a job with a company in Kerrville and had done well there, having moved up the ladder and received pay increases totaling more than three dollars more per hour. At the time of his Feb. 26, 2019, arrest, Ozuna was unemployed.
Dominguez argued his client required in-patient chemical addiction treatment, and the 216th District Attorney’s Office agreed to allow Ozuna to remain on probation provided he completed treatment at the Men’s Community Corrections Facility in San Angelo run by the Concho Valley Community Supervision and Corrections Department.
“You make a very compelling case for Mr. Ozuna,” Pattillo said to Dominguez, and complimented the attorney for doing “really good work” for Ozuna.
The fact that prosecutors agreed that Ozuna should continue on probation is a sign there’s good reason to hope he’ll turn his life around, Pattillo indicated. But Pattillo cautioned Ozuna that if he violates probation, he could be subject to the full range of punishment on each case. Each of the two felonies are punishable by 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
“I’m hopeful you can go to CCF at the earliest possible opportunity so you can get a grip on this alcohol problem,” Pattillo said.
