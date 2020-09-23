After several weeks of very active tropical weather, things are beginning to settle down a bit.
Post-tropical cyclone Teddy is weakening across the northern Atlantic Basin.
The remnants of Beta are located across Southern Louisiana and winds have decreased with this system.
There are no additional storm systems of interest Wednesday afternoon.
The tail end of a cold front located near Cuba could become a focus for development later this week and will be monitored.
The Caribbean Sea is also relatively quiet at the moment with no significant development expected through Thursday.
The only other area of interest was located between the Azores and Canary Islands across the Atlantic Ocean where remnants of Paulette are being absorbed by a cold front.
