A 36-year-old San Antonio man has been jailed in connection with a check-forging ring that operated out of Kerr County in 2018.
A sheriff’s deputy executed arrest warrants against Matthew Settles on Oct. 21 and the man was in the Kerr County jail as of today on bonds totaling $45,000, according to jail records. He's due to be arraigned today.
Indictments accuse him of forgery and organized crime, the latter of which is the most serious and carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence by state law.
Settles is named in an indictment along with three other men: Luis Salinas III, James Ivan Rone III, and Abel Andrew Vara. Salinas was given a chance to avoid a felony conviction last year after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to forge more than $15,000 in checks. Rone was sentenced to 25 years in prison and Vara received 10 years probation and the chance to avoid a felony conviction.
The office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe prosecuted the cases, which were filed with his office by the Kerrville Police Department.
