For thousands of small businesses, including more than 800 here in Kerr County, the Paycheck Protection Program has provided a blanket of security during the economic uncertainty unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.
And now we’re heading toward the end of the year and an unintended consequence of the federally backed program could be lurking in 2021 — taxes. Yes, as in a larger-than-expected tax bill for businesses that participated in the program.
The issue is a simple one: Those who took money were not going to be able to deduct items that were paid for with the use of PPP funds. Well, as we all know, fewer deductions means that you may actually end up paying more in taxes in 2021. Congress needs to remedy this issue and fix it fast because it could present a problem for plenty of businesses, including this newspaper, if it’s not remedied quickly.
The Internal Revenue Service and Department of Treasury have taken the position (based on tax law as it currently exists) that expenses paid with PPP loan proceeds are not tax-deductible. That effectively makes the PPP money taxable; after Congress made it clear that it was not taxable. The IRS and Treasury’s current interpretation could be a devastating blow to many small businesses, many of whom struggle to survive and make payroll in this COVID-ravaged economy.
There are currently two bills in Congress that would help remedy that. A bill, authored by North Carolina Rep. George Holding, would solve the problem almost immediately — by amending the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide that tax deductions for ordinary business expenses and other tax incidents shall not be affected by the exclusion from gross income of amounts related to loan forgiveness received in response to COVID-19. There’s a similar bill in the Senate, which is authored by Texas’ John Cornyn, who has tried to get this glitch fixed since June.
The challenge for Cornyn, along with others, is that Congress seems to have stalled out when it comes to getting anything done, but for the sake of thousands upon thousands of businesses, this could be a severe gut punch during a time of continued uncertainty, especially as coronavirus continues to make chaos in our communities.
So, we urge Congress to take up the matter and tell the IRS and Treasury to back off and allow those deductions, so we can keep America moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.