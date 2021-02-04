A gusty cold front tracks across the Hill Country late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.
After high temperatures in the 80's, temperatures should fall into the 60's by 6 p.m. with gusty north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
COLDER TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT
Clouds increase overnight with colder air moving across the region overnight.
Low temperatures fall into the upper 30's and lower 40's most areas.
Wind chill values drop into the 20's and 30's Friday morning, so prepare to bundle up Friday morning.
North winds average 15 to 25 mph tapering off to 10 to 15 mph by daybreak Friday.
MORNING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE, COOLER FRIDAY
Clouds start the day off with a slight chance of light rain showers or sprinkles Friday morning, mainly south of Kerrville.
Precipitation chances are not very high ranging from 4% to 7% based on raw computer model data.
Skies become partly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60's.
Winds veer to the southeast at 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLD FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night with lows around 35 degrees.
South winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight.
PLEASANT SATURDAY
Skies become mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 60's to near 70 degrees.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY
Our forecast becomes complicated Saturday night and Sunday with lows in the 30's Saturday night.
Sunday's highs will depend on a cold front with 50's north and 70's south of the boundary.
COLD EXTENDED FORECAST
If the cold air does not reach us this weekend, then it most certainly will late Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 40's and lows in the 20's by the middle to latter half of next week.
A few models show a wintry mix across the region late next week.
More to come in future updates.
