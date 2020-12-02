COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, Savion Flagg added 21 points and nine boards, and Texas A&M rallied from a 10-point, second-half deficit to beat Tarleton State 73-66 on Wednesday night.
Miller made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, and Flagg 7 of 8 as Texas A&M hit 19 of 21 from the stripe over the final 10 minutes.
Konstantin Dotsenko hit a jumper that gave Tarleton State a 10-point lead with nearly 13 minutes to play but Jay Jay Chandler answered with a 3-pointer that sparked a 13-2 run capped when Chandler made a layup to give the Aggies a 47-46 lead less than four minutes later. A layup by Shamir Bogues put the Texans back in front at 49-47 but Andre Gordon converted a three-point play with 7:30 left to give Texas A&M the lead for good.
Montre Gipson made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points for Tarleton State (1-1). Dotsenko finished with 15 points and Bogues scored 11.
The Texans, who shot 48% (21 of 44) overall, were called for 29 personal fouls and had four players foul out.
Texas A&M made just 18 of 48 (38%) from the field but outscored Tarleton State 15-3 in second-chance points and was plus-15 (31-16) from the foul line.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.