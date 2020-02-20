Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School received a $500 grant to promote programs related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Lucy Fritz recently presented the Exxon Excellence in Education Grant Award to Therese Schwarz, principal of the high school. Other OLH students were on hand for the check presentation.
Fritz is the daughter of David Fritz and niece of Sylvia Fritz Dobbs, owners of Hill Country Mini Mart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.