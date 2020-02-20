Lucy Fritz, third from right, presents the Exxon Excellence in Education Grant Award of $500 to Therese Schwarz, principal of Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School. Fritz is the daughter of David Fritz and niece of Sylvia Fritz Dobbs, owners of Hill Country Mini Mart. Other OLH students were on hand for the check presentation. These grants help promote interest in STEM programs, which focus on the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.