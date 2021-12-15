Wednesday weather
Warm and windy weather is in the forecast Wednesday across the Hill Country.

Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 70's.  A few breaks are possible this afternoon, allowing some sunshine to filter in at times.

South winds remain gusty at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible through sunset.

The airmass remains very humid.  Isolated showers and areas of mist or light drizzle could occur, especially this evening and overnight tonight.

Lows drop into the lower 60's overnight with low stratus clouds, haze and fog possible.  Drizzle may also redevelop.

