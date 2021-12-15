Windy, warm and humid Wednesday Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Warm and windy weather is in the forecast Wednesday across the Hill Country.Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 70's. A few breaks are possible this afternoon, allowing some sunshine to filter in at times.South winds remain gusty at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible through sunset. The airmass remains very humid. Isolated showers and areas of mist or light drizzle could occur, especially this evening and overnight tonight.Lows drop into the lower 60's overnight with low stratus clouds, haze and fog possible. Drizzle may also redevelop. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather Forecast Meteorology Possible High Sunshine Sky Hill Country Drizzle South Wind Low Airmass Gust Stratus Cloud Cary Burgess Author email Follow Cary Burgess Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Riverhill Living Winter 2021 Riverhill Living Winter 2021 Upcoming Events Dec 15 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Dec 15, 2021 CST Dec 15 A Course in Miracles Wed, Dec 15, 2021 CST Dec 16 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Dec 16, 2021 CST Dec 20 Kerr County Woodcarvers Mon, Dec 20, 2021 CST Dec 20 Center Point Lions Club Mon, Dec 20, 2021 CST Dec 22 A Course in Miracles Wed, Dec 22, 2021 CST Dec 22 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Dec 22, 2021 CST TRENDING NOW Auld sentenced to 90 years in prison Man accused of child porn, sexual assault County has new law-enforcement agency Trooper seeks leads in hit-and-run fatality Freezing temperatures expected: Homeowners urged to protect water pipes Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What do you prefer? You voted: Everyone eligible should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of long-distance travel or employment. Vaccination should be voluntary but those who don't get vaccinated should be frequently tested for COVID-19 as a condition of long-distance travel and employment. Both vaccination and testing should be voluntary and not required as a condition of long-distance travel or employment. I defer to the judgment of lawmakers as long as they base their decisions on a consensus of medical professionals. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.