Before the season began, coach Vance Millican issued a challenge to his Harper girls: He wanted them to make a deeper run in the postseason than they did last season.
Last year, the Lady Longhorns fell to Thorndale, 39-33, in the area round. On Friday, they avenged that loss, outlasting the Bulldogs, 39-31, to advance to the regional quarterfinals, where they will face Mason for the third time this season. The Punchers won both regular season meetings.
Rachel Perkins led the Lady Longhorns (24-7) with 15 points. Kylie Wolsey added 11 points, and Gracie Green and Talli Millican each chipped in 6 points.
But the Lady Longhorns relied on their defense to prevail over Thorndale on Friday. They blanked the Bulldogs in the first quarter and limited them to five points in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 30-21 lead.
They then drained 9 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
In the regional quarterfinals, they will try to avenge to their two regular-season losses to Mason.
The Lady Longhorns lost 49-38 to the Punchers in the first meeting and suffered a 41-29 defeat on the road on Feb. 4
