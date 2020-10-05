I keep searching for signs of rain, but nothing shows up over the next five to seven days across the Hill Country.
The only thing we have a good chance of seeing will be the American Snout butterflies.
Dry weather continues across the area until further notice.
Clear skies are expected Monday evening, but patchy low clouds are in the forecast by daybreak and a brief period of fog may also occur.
Overnight lows fall into the middle and upper 50's if skies remain clear.
If low clouds arrive, temperatures may bump up into the lower 60's by sunrise.
Light southeast winds are in the forecast.
Tropical systems Delta and Gamma appear to have no effect on our weather pattern in terms of rainfall.
Both of these systems will actually contribute to drier weather conditions across the Hill Country through the latter half of the work week.
I'm expecting Tuesday to be a few degrees warmer than Monday.
Brief clouds in the morning should give way to sunshine by mid-morning. Highs climb into the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.
South winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night should also be warmer most areas with lows in the lower 60's. Southeast winds average less than 10 mph.
Wednesday appears to be a repeat of Tuesday with sunshine developing and highs around 90 degrees.
Record heat is possible this weekend, but more to come on this development as we approach the weekend.
Only one model shows any precipitation through the forecast period.
The American GFS model shows a slight chance of rain on Oct. 20th.
Maybe we will see rain by Halloween this year.
