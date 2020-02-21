Kay Osburn

Kay Ellise Osburn (83) died Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Tomball Regional Medical Center, Tomball, TX. Kay was born January 9, 1937 to Sidney Ellis Howe (1914-2006) and Nina Opal Kay Howe (1918-1992) in Victoria, TX. Grandparents were Washington Lee ‘Babe’ Howe (1881-1966) and Minnie Ruth Stuart Howe (1884-1956), John Warren Kay (1870-1933) and Lila Belle Wolverton Kay (1876-1962). She had one sibling, Glenda Joy Howe Matthews.
Graveside funeral services will provided by Klein Funeral Home of Tomball, TX and held at Decker Prairie Cemetery in Decker Prairie, TX, Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 am officiated by family friend Nita Purvis McNulty. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Abandoned Animal Rescue, 32632 Wright Rd, Magnolia, TX, 281-789-4142.
In 1951, Kay married Bob Dean Vandagriff (1934-2012) who had four children: 1st child born premature, Sidney Dean Vandagriff Kohler, Dr. Nina Kay ‘Nickie’ Vandagriff Kohler Duncan, and Ellisa Jean ‘Lisa’ Vandagriff Kohler Carswell. In 1961, Kay and Bob divorced. Kay was employed as a buyer for Vogue Shoes.
In 1962, Kay married Irvin Dee ‘Papa’ Kohler (1930-1981), who had two children from a previous marriage. Papa adopted all three of the Vandagriff children and each took the Kohler surname. They lived in Pasadena, TX until moving to Stagecoach, TX in 1966. Kay and Dee lived in Stagecoach for 16 years. Kay was employed as a book keeper for TRW. In1983, Kay married Kenneth Alvin Osburn (96) who had three adult children: Arwyn Osburn, Gary Osburn (1956-2014) and Donna Cook. The couple moved to Missouri where they had a farm and raised chickens and also owned a country store selling antiques. Kay and Kenneth moved to Centerpoint, TX, opened the Kountry Corner store and they lived there for 25 years. She was employed as a book keeper for an aircraft company, for DFIC Brandon & Company and Guadalupe Electric. On the weekends they enjoyed camping and hunting during deer season. In 2008, Kay and Kenneth moved to Pinehurst, TX where Kay was a book keeper at the Carswell Real Estate Co.
Kay is survived by husband Kenneth and sister Joy, son Dean, and daughters Nickie and Lisa. Step children include Sherry L Kohler Knigge, Paul D Kohler, Arwyn Osburn, and Donna Cook. Grand children are Justin C Carswell, Brandan D Carswell, Dusty M Kohler Russell, and Casey D Kohler. Great-grandchildren are Cheyenne Wagner, Beau R Carswell, Cole M Carswell, Kaileb Hennsen, and Bryce A Carswell. Other family and friends include Richard A Carswell, Teresa J Kohler, Mary E Johnson, Melissa A Carswell, Linsey Carswell, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Faithful caregivers were Rhonda Robberson and Lori Schurmann.
