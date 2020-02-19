Kerrville investigators are looking for a group of people accused of pulling a scam on a Walmart cashier.
About 8:40 p.m. Saturday a KPD officer was dispatched to Walmart and met with a member of the asset protection team, who reported that two people had entered the store and performed a scam to steal a variety of items totaling $3694.19.
The store employee reported that around 5:30 p.m. that day, two people approached a register with merchandise, and after the items were scanned, presented what appeared to be a gift card to the cashier.
“The card was declined, and the suspects told the cashier that she had to push the ‘cash’ button on the register for the card to be accepted,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, police spokesman. “The transaction appeared to go through and the suspects left the store. The asset protection employee reported that they were made aware of this scam from other Walmart locations but the cashier most likely was unaware of it.”
Images of the two people were captured on security footage, as well as a third person who helped load the goods in a car, Lamb said.
Lamb said the getaway vehicle was a Chevrolet sedan, silver in color. The license plate was not visible in the footage. He said a more specific description of each person will be available at a later date. Photos of them will be put on the internet at a later date so the public can help — probably on the department's Facebook page — he said.
