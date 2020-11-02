A 19-year-old Kerrville man with five pending criminal charges related to drugs and pets has been arrested following indictments on two additional felonies.
Christopher John Tijerina was jailed Nov. 2 by a sheriff’s deputy on two warrants issued following the issuance of two counts of possessing 4-400 grams of a felony drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC. Each of these charges are felonies punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Tijerina was held as of Nov. 2 on bonds totaling $80,000, according to jail records.
His other pending charges — all misdemeanors — include accusations of failure to register a dog or cat, failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination, failure to spay or neuter, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and possession of less than 28 grams of a drug in penalty group 3, which includes Ritalin, sedatives and some opioids.
