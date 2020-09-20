After two consecutive close losses, where the offense shined, Texas State finally put it all together on Saturday and got its first win of the season at Louisiana-Monroe, 38-17.
Quarterback Tyler Vitt threw for two touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead the Bobcats to their first road win since 2018.
Texas State jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when the Bobcats took the opening kickoff and drove 85 yards on 10 plays to score a touchdown on a four-yard run by Hill. Seth Keller kicked the extra point for his first point as a Bobcat. Vitt completed all three of his passes on the drive, including a 36-yard toss to Marcell Barbee at ULM’s 18-yard line.
ULM tied the score when Colby Suits threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jevin Frett. David Hughes added the extra point to make the score 7-7.
It didn’t take long for the Bobcats to regain the lead. On their next possession, Vitt threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Haydel and Keller added the extra point for a 14-7 advantage.
After Texas State’s defense forced the Warhawks to punt, the Bobcats inadvertently touched the ball on the punt, and ULM recovered in Texas State territory. However, the Warhawks couldn’t to take advantage as Tory Spears forced a fumble by Josh Johnson, and Kordell Rodgers returned it 18 yards to the Bobcat 38-yard line.
Texas State quickly moved the ball down the field as Vitt completed a 13-yard pass to Jah’Marae Sheread for 13 yards and another throw to Trevis Graham, Jr. for five yards to ULM’s 49-yard line. Then, Vitt escaped some ULM pressure and gained 21 yards on the ground to ULM’s 23-yard line.
After Brock Sturges gained 15 more yards on three carries, Vitt scored Texas State’s third touchdown in the game with an eight-yard run. Keller kicked the extra point to give the Bobcats a 21-7 lead.
ULM turned the ball over on downs at their 43-yard line when Brendon Luper forced a fumble and tackled the Suits on a fourth-down play. Texas State took over and drove to ULM’s 23-yard line before Keller kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Bobcats a 24-7 lead.
ULM answered when Suits hit Chan Whitfield for a five-yard touchdown pass. Hughes added the extra point to close the gap to 24-14 with 1:34 left in the first half.
On Texas State’s first play of its next possession, Vitt hit Jeremiah Haydel for a 75-yard touchdown pass on first down to give the Bobcats a 31-14 lead at halftime.
Both teams stepped up on defense in the second half as ULM scored the only points in the third quarter with Hughes kicked a 28-yard field goal after ULM drove down to Texas State’s six-yard line.
The final scoring play came with 53 seconds left in the game when Jarron Morris tied a school record when he intercepted a pass at Texas State’s goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. Keller added the extra point to make the final score 38-17.
