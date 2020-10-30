A 21-year-old Kerrville man given the chance to serve probation and avoid a felony conviction two years ago has been sentenced to prison.
During an Oct. 29 hearing with 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III, Thomas Lee Wheatcraft admitted he violated probation by failing a drug test twice; failing to pay fines, fees and restitution; failing to submit to a drug test on three occasions; failing to complete a life skills program; and failing to report to his probation officer in June.
Pursuant to a plea agreement negotiated between attorney Johnathan Rightmyer and the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke, Pattillo sentenced Wheatcraft to three years in prison and credited 346 days to the man’s sentence for time spent in the county jail.
Wheatcraft had received probation after pleading guilty to entering a woman's home on May 20, 2018, and stealing — or trying to steal — a television, according to court records.
Wheatcraft has a pending misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was convicted of stealing $100-$750 in merchandise from Walmart in 2016.
