High pressure builds across the Hill Country tonight and cold air filters across the region.
Skies clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the upper 20's and lower 30's by daybreak.
North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph producing wind chill values in the 20's after midnight.
We can expect plenty of sunshine Monday with very dry air in place.
Highs remain in the lower to middle 50's with gusty north winds averaging 10 to 20 mph before noon tapering off to 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon hours.
Clear skies and light winds will allow for excellent radiational cooling conditions Monday night.
Low temperatures will range from 17 to 24 degrees across the entire area for a hard killing freeze areawide by Tuesday morning.
Southerly winds increase Tuesday and promote slightly warmer high temperatures in the middle to upper 50's.
South winds average 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Rain chances are very low the next seven days although a few sprinkles or light showers are possible Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday will be briefly warmer, but colder air is expected late in the work week with a moderation in temperatures by the weekend.
