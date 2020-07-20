I was in H-E-B yesterday evening and saw several people without masks on. I asked them why they weren’t wearing a mask and I got the normal answers about their civil rights. I spoke to a manager and asked why they were not enforcing the mandate. She told me that it was for the safety of their employees and other customers because they had been threatened by these people. I just called the Kerrville Police Department to find out if they were enforcing this mandate by the governor and they told me they were. That if it were brought to their attention by an H-E-B staff member they would come deal with it. So, I just called H-E-B headquarters and reported this to them. Their response was they are not mandating it at this time. They told me it was for everyone’s safety that they were not going to follow the mandate. My response was it’s for everyone’s safety to wear a mask. I just want you all to be aware that people will be shopping in H-E-B without masks.
Sammi Shaheen, Kerrville
