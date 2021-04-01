The Dripping Springs Tigers came into Thursday night’s baseball game with a commanding 8-0 district record. The Tivy Antlers took the Tigers down to the wire, falling 2-1 on the road.
Coleson Abel was stellar on the pitching mound, going the distance over the course of six innings.
Abel threw 106 pitches, 56 strikes and struck out seven batters against the Tigers.
Cooper Duennenberg was hot in the batter’s box, going 2-for-3 at the plate, recording an RBI in the top of the second inning. He hit a line drive single to left field, scoring Eric Tenery from second base.
Tivy outhit Dripping Springs, registering five hits during the game.
“Coleson Abel threw a heck of a game,” Coach Chris Russ said. “It was the best he’s thrown this year.”
Russ said the team did everything that was asked of them and was proud of how his team competed on the diamond.
“I thought we competed hard and had good at bats throughout the game and had a chance to win at the end,” Russ concluded. “That’s really all I ask of them. We have to build off that and find a way to win the next one.”
(0) comments
