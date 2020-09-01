The mother of the baby attacked by a man in 2019 spoke out about the hardship this caused to her and her child in a court document she submitted and released to The Times.
Her victim impact statement was submitted and read aloud in court last week by Pam Peter, Kerr County victims’ rights coordinator, just after Kenneth Robert Chidester was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The use of such statements is authorized by the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure 56.03. The statements are sealed out of public view post-sentencing unless the victims consent to their release.
Kenneth Robert Chidester, caused horrible damage to my family. He hurt my son, and initially lied about it, using his false medical background to convince me that my baby’s arm was fine. He rotated his arm multiple times, inflicting more pain. He later on admitted he knew he “badly hurt” my baby when he initially injured him. So he broke an infant’s arm in three spots, and then knowingly inflicted more pain. When (my baby’s) arm swole up and I tried to take him to the hospital, Kenneth continued to try and convince me there was nothing wrong. I knew there was, but I didn’t know what, how, or how badly my baby was hurt. Because of his actions CPS was involved and I was forced to leave my infant in severe pain, alone, and only with hospital staff that he had never met. My other child was then removed from my custody. I was the only parent my children have had. They were both sent into the foster system and I was not allowed to see them for three months. My children felt abandoned. I was then only allowed one hour of supervised visitation a week. Meanwhile I had seen pics posted by Kenneth (on his Snapchat story) of him openly seeing his own children. It took me a year to get my children back. His actions cost me an entire year with my children. During that year, my infant needed me more than ever. As I write this, it has been almost a year and a half since this man “yanked him off of the bed by his arm and back up again with out letting him go”. How can this monster be able to live freely, get married, go to concerts for an entire year, while I, and my children were still suffering the consequences of his actions? I can not think of any other word for him but monster, he may say it was an accident. But it is not possible to accidentally “yank” a baby “off of a bed and back into the air without letting go” and then lie about it, and knowingly inflict more pain to the baby. He also admitted it was out of frustration. This was in no way an accident. He didn’t let me attempt to move on with my life either, he made sure to send me a message 30-plus times a day, along with phone calls, snapchats, Instagram messages, Facebook messages, etc. to make sure I would “be on his side in court.” I am on the side of my precious baby. I want justice for my child. This man should never be allowed around any children. And he should have the maximum sentence he can get for this horrible crime. Anything else would not be fair or justice for my innocent baby.
The statement was read in court just after Chidester, 29, was sentenced to prison on Aug. 27 for fracturing the forearm and wrist of the 15-month-old boy under his care last year. 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III pronounced the sentence after hearing arguments from attorneys, testimony from character witnesses and reading a biographical report on the defendant prepared by the county probation office.
Before sentencing Chidester, Pattillo read statements from investigative reports indicating the defendant had initially lied to police about his involvement in the baby's injuries at least three times.
Chidester has three children by two women and one baby on the way with a third woman, his new wife. The wife told Pattillo she didn't have anyone to help take care of the baby once it is born and indicated she wanted Chidester to be a husband and father at home.
She told the court that she'd been with him for four months before they were married, and they've been together nine months total. During all that time, she had not seen him exhibit violent behavior toward anyone, she testified.
In January, Chidester pleaded guilty to yanking the boy off a bed onto the floor and then yanking the baby up again on March 26, 2019.
Chidester and the baby's mother took the infant to the hospital two days later, after they noticed severe swelling to the child's arm, according to information presented in court.
A medical report also showed newer fractures to a lower leg and an ankle, but the causes of these injuries were never determined. The child also was losing hair, probably due to severe stress, according to evidence presented in court.
A condition of Chidester's plea agreement with the 216th District Attorney's Office was that he face a potential prison sentence of no more than 15 years.
During the sentencing hearing, he, his attorney and several friends and family members argued for probation and testified they never knew him to be violent toward anyone.
Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney, argued for 15 years in prison.
After Chidester pleaded guilty in January, the Kerr County Probation Office compiled a presentence investigation report detailing Chidester's personal, work and criminal histories for the judge's consideration before sentencing.
Chidester's criminal history over the last 14 years includes at least 11 misdemeanor convictions and seven probation agreements, three of which he violated. He's been convicted of assaulting a woman, interfering with an emergency phone call twice, at least four counts of possessing marijuana, one count of dealing marijuana and possessing an illegal weapon.
When he was a juvenile, Chidester was put on probation after a vehicle burglary and a home burglary, and after at least one marijuana possession accusation.
His most recent conviction was for violating a protective order — he’d sent numerous text messages to the mother of the baby he hurt in violation of the order.
"It would seem that the state has tried for a long time to rehabilitate you," said Lucky Wilke, 216th district attorney, during the hearing.
During the hearing, Chidester took the stand and admitted to initially denying being responsible for the fractures "out of cowardice."
Investigators searched his phone and found he'd sought online for answers to questions such as "what happens when you squeeze a baby too hard," "how much force does it take to cause shaken baby syndrome," "what happens when you squeeze a baby's chest too hard" and "does CPS use polygraphs.” He also searched terms related to "head trauma," "criminal charges for shaken baby syndrome" and "infant broken arm."
Information indicating when Chidester can be considered for parole wasn't immediately available.
Kirstie Gonzalez, the mother of one of Chidester’s children, a girl, was in court on Aug. 27. She and her husband, Evelio Gonzalez, took issue with various claims Chidester and his attorney made in court. Contrary to what Chidester and another of his relatives said in court, the couple claimed he didn’t show much of an interest in being involved in his child’s life. Rather than ask about his little girl during her first day of kindergarten, Chidester had only wanted to talk about his criminal case and make sure Kirstie Gonzalez was on his side, the couple told The Times.
Chidester’s attorney, Cole Nettles, noted that neither of the women Chidester had fathered children with had terminated parental rights. The Gonzalezes later told The Times they wished to do so.
Chidester had testified that at one point last year, he was at about $5,000 behind in child support payments, and had only begun making payments when the government took the monies out of his unemployment checks, and when he had an employer that began taking it out. He claimed he was behind because his employer wasn’t taking the money out of his paycheck and “I just didn’t take the correct actions to fix it.”
The Gonzalezes said Chidester has paid no more than $500 in child support and indicated they didn’t need or want him in their lives, contrary to what he and his attorney had implied. Chidester had told the court she was on his side, but nothing she told The Times on Aug. 27 would indicate this. She was observed to express incredulity during some of his statements in court.
“In my opinion, he’s still a danger to society,” Kirstie Gonzalez told The Times after the hearing. “If he’s not locked up, it would happen again.”
Kirstie Gonzalez had been assaulted by Chidester in June 2015. The criminal complaint states that he head-butted her, but in court on Aug. 27, he denied doing this. But he did admit to grabbing her by the back of the neck and wrist, and throwing a rock at her car as she was driving away with their daughter.
On Aug. 28, the mother of the baby told The Times that her son is doing “really good” and is “very vocal.” She called Chidester a “manipulator” who read books on how to manipulate people. She took issue with elements of his testimony and stated she believed his motive for harming the child was that he was angry at her for being willing to have the baby’s father over for visitation.
Chidester had exhibited jealousy in the previous relationship with Kirstie Gonzalez; during the hearing, he had told the court he threw her phone in the toilet during an argument where he accused her of texting another man.
Chidester told the court that he harmed the child because he was tired, stressed, frustrated and distracted; tired and stressed because he’d just come back from working in an oilfield for 28 days straight and and a shift of approximately thirty hours without sleep; frustrated and distracted, because he was trying to both deal with a fussy child and a phone call — using a watch-phone he was having trouble with — from a supervisor who wanted him back to work the next day. Chidester told the court that the baby “was always fussy,” although he also said the baby was “well-behaved and the best baby he ever knew,” under cross-examination from Wilke.
The baby's mother told The Times the baby wasn't fussy in general and said Chidester already had been home for two days and had slept since coming home. Contrary to what Chidester told the court, she said the baby wasn’t being fussy on March 26, 2019, when the baby was with Chidester in a bedroom. She said she saw the child sleeping on Chidester’s chest in the bedroom when she checked on them. She went back into the bedroom after hearing the baby crying and saw the baby on the floor there, she said. As he exited the room while on the phone, Chidester told her he woke up the baby by putting him down, she added.
Even after he admitted to hurting the child and she stopped talking to him, he sent her numerous text messages asking her whether she was with the baby’s father, but never expressed concern about the child, the baby's mother told The Times.
Chidester’s wife told the court her husband was terrified of going to prison. He told the court he wasn’t afraid of prison for himself, but because people depended on him.
“I’m not saying I'm innocent or don't deserve punishment,” Chidester said. “I don’t think what I did was justifiable, but I don’t want to lose my life over it. I have people who depend on me.”
In response to concerns Nettles raised about possible harm to Chidester in prison, and a lack of mental health treatment available there, Wilke said prisoners with similar offenses are housed in such a way as to reduce the likelihood they’ll be victimized by other inmates, and she said the prison system provides mental health services.
