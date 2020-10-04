Tropical Storm Gamma formed in the Southern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
Gamma is currently a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph as of 10 a.m. Sunday.
Gamma is slowly moving to the north at 2 mph.
Gamma will likely meander across the Yucatan Peninsula for the next few days producing torrential rainfall across the Northern Yucatan and western Cuba.
This storm system is expected to impact the Yucatan Peninsula area through Monday.
