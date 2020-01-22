Zachary Carl Trout’s troubles with alcohol have plagued him for more than 20 years, and on Wednesday they got him sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted in a Kerrville courtroom for drunk driving.
Trout, 46, had been in Kerrville in attempt to right himself for decades of alcohol abuse, which took an even deeper turn after 2008 when his wife was killed by a drunk driver.
On Wednesday, 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams sentenced Trout to prison. Trout pleaded guilty to the felony charge for his third DWI in November.
“Your wife was taken from you by another drunk driver, and so basically knowing that, having personal knowledge about the sadness and the tragedy that can bring on another family, and even after your wife was killed, you continued on this path,” Williams said. “And every time you have some type of event you resort to drinking. As nice of a person as you appear to be...you’ve obviously got some really tough issues that I have to consider in terms of public safety -- in other words, I believe you are a danger to the public.”
Trout’s attorney, Scott E. Gilbert, told the court that his client had been, as a child, adversely affected by the absence of a father, and had struggled with alcoholism for decades, with some of his relapses occurring after the death of his wife in 2008 and a breakup with a girlfriend more recently.
Gilbert said Trout had, at one time, managed to achieve two and a half years of sobriety, and argued that it wasn’t too late for his client to turn his life around with some kind of long-term treatment for alcoholism, while avoiding prison. Gilbert, speaking from personal experience and as an advocate for the local drug and alcohol recovery population, said sometimes it takes several relapses — and just getting older — in order to achieve long term sobriety.
“He’s at the age now where I believe long term treatment could help him,” Gilbert said. “Treatment has advantages over TDC (prison) in that it’s less expensive and the outcomes are better. In incarceration, they tend to get worse with addiction instead of better.”
However, Gilbert said he’s always agreed that Trout needs some length of incarceration, and he’d suggested a plea agreement involving five years in prison.
When it was her turn to speak, 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke unleashed a list of Trout’s prior offenses in other parts of Texas.
“He’s endangering people’s lives,” Wilke told the court.
Trout’s record features charges in Tom Green County, Midland and Odessa.
From 1999 to 2006, Trout faced a reckless driving charge, two convictions of driving while intoxicated, forgery of a financial instrument, crashing a car into something while high on marijuana, failure to stop and providing information after driving into something, and three burglaries.
In 2011, Trout was convicted of family violence assault, and received another conviction for the same offense in 2013. He was convicted of public intoxication in 2013.
Jail records show arrests on accusations of public intoxication in 2017 in 2019 in Kerr County.
There were other misdemeanors in Trout’s criminal history from other jurisdictions, but county staff didn’t have the details on those.
Wilke acknowledged Trout’s difficulties with alcoholism, the death of his wife, and a breakup with a girlfriend, but said: “There’s going to be stress in his life just like everybody else’s.”
Wilke said it’s typical for people in recovery to experience multiple relapses before getting sober, it shouldn’t be used as an excuse or as a way for someone to make it easier to give in to addiction and think, “‘I can relapse and it's OK.’”
Before Wilke and Gilbert made their remarks, Judge Williams noted that he’d read the letters submitted by Trout’s supporters — among them his mother, aunt, and some fellow members of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Williams expressed appreciation to Gilbert for his work on behalf of people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Later in the hearing, he also noted Gilbert was providing his legal services free of charge “out of his own generosity.”
Williams noted that Trout, since his wife’s death in 2008, had gone through inpatient alcoholism treatment in 2012 in San Angelo, and in 2014 in San Antonio, and had twice gone through a lockdown addiction treatment program run by the state prison system — in 2017 and 2018.
After sentencing Trout to prison, Williams urged him to take advantage of therapeutic programs in prison, and also observed there were helpful faith-based programs available. He also urged Trout to take advantage of opportunities in prison to help others. He expressed hope that Trout could turn his life around by the time he leaves prison.
“I truly hope that will happen, Sir,” Williams said.
