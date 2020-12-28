COVID-19 FIGURES

The most current data available — from Dec. 23 — indicates Kerr County had 475 active cases of COVID-19, 1,901 recoveries and 25 inpatients at Peterson Regional Medical Center, according to the county press release.

Coronavirus deaths of Kerr County residents total as many as 57. In data analyzed by The Kerrville Daily Times, the death toll consists of reporting from Peterson Health, the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and Kerr County. Among these agencies, there’s some disparities in death figures. The reporting acknowledges there may be some duplicate deaths, but it also means an undercount is possible because DSHS doesn’t differentiate between deaths recorded at hospitals outside of Kerr County and those from Peterson.