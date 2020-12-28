Effective Wednesday, businesses must reduce the number of customers they serve in-person at any given time, and establishments that derive more than 50 percent of revenues from alcoholic beverages must close, according to Kerr County.
Businesses have been ordered to step back their reopening efforts from 75% down to 50% capacity, because local COVID-19 hospitalizations have become too high, according to a press release from Kerr County.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly received a letter from Texas Health and Human Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt stating that Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32 deems that no elective surgeries may be conducted during this time and retailers must scale back their reopening efforts to half their capacity, states the release. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission sent a letter to Kelly stating that Kerr County’s high hospitalization rate also means bars (any establishment whose sales consist of 51 percent or more of alcohol) must also close until further notice, according to the release.
