The UIL announced in a press release Thursday that it is extending its suspension of spring sports to May 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization originally suspended all activities from March 16 to March 29, but decided to extend that suspension after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order during a Thursday news conference that closed schools until April 3.
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in the release. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”
