Despite clouds across the Hill Country Thursday, rainfall is not expected across the region.
Look for a mixture of clouds and sunshine Thursday afternoon.
High temperatures remain cool with most areas holding in the middle to upper 50's.
Winds veer to the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
BRIEF CLEARING, COLD OVERNIGHT
High clouds thin out Thursday night briefly.
Clouds increase again close to daybreak.
Low temperatures range from 30 to 35 degrees for most locations.
South-southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN FRIDAY
Clouds may be a little thinner Friday, but it probably remains partly sunny at best.
Highs warm into the lower 60's Friday afternoon.
South winds become gusty due to dropping pressure levels.
Wind speeds average 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
MOSTLY CLOUDY FRIDAY NIGHT
Humidity levels should be higher Friday night with increasing clouds in the forecast.
Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 50's.
A disturbance northwest of the Hill Country could generate sprinkles or very light showers, but this chance is higher towards Midland, Lubbock and Big Spring.
South winds remain gusty all night long at speeds of 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
MORNING CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SUNSHINE SATURDAY
The first part of the weekend becomes mostly sunny and borderline windy with highs in the middle 70's.
Winds become west at 15 to 25 mph during the day.
Low humidity values could bring elevated FIRE dangers Saturday afternoon.
