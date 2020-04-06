The Kerrville Public Utility Board’s lobby and drive-thru service are still closed due to the pandemic, but there soon will be another bill payment option: self-serve kiosks.
Beginning early next week, KPUB should have two pay-on-site kiosk machines
available to accept customer utility bill payments, both indoor and outdoor, at its headquarters, 2250 Memorial Boulevard. The machines will be operational 24 hours per day, according to a KPUB press release.
The kiosk involves “an easy-to-use touch screen machine to serve customers in multiple languages (both English and Spanish) and accepts credit card, debit card, check and cash bill payments,” states the press release.
The machines won’t make change from cash; any payment overages will be issued to a customer’s account as an account credit for the next billing cycle, according to the release.
“During this unprecedented time, KPUB has been continuously evolving our day-to-day operations for the safety of us all, and we are doing our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” the release said. “We have been monitoring the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, and our team is dedicated to the health and safety of our community and our staff. We have been proactively taking measures to ensure that we continue to deliver reliable power and
service to our community.”
