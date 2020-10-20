The Comfort Deer traveled to Llano Tuesday night and swept the Llano Lady Jackets by the score of 25-23, 25-9 and 26-24.
The victory came at a high cost for the Deer.
The team leader in digs was lost in this series due to a serious arm injury.
Seigel Fritze was lost in the first set due to a "hideous" arm injury where she apparently dove for a ball and was tangled up with a teammate before landing awkwardly with her arm underneath her.
At the time, the Deer were trailing by four and fell behind further before storming back to take the first set 25-23.
No details have been given regarding her possible return.
Molly Hamilton led the team in assists with 15 on the night.
Meghan Davis had 12 digs and Shay Rodriguez added 11 for Comfort.
Caileigh Marquart had a season-high five blocks.
The Deer are now 8-11 overall and 4-3 in district competition.
They are in sole possession of third place behind Ingram and Blanco.
Comfort will face Lago Vista Friday in the regular season finale for the Deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.